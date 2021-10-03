5 Takeaways From Washington's Wild, Back-And-Forth Win In Atlanta

The Washington Football Team survived a wild, back-and-forth battle with the Atlanta Falcons and overcame a 10-point deficit with a 34-30 win. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.

Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin are ballers.

In the best statistical offensive performance Washington has had thus far this season, Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin were the team's brightest stars.

Heinicke, who threw a pair of interceptions in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills a week ago, had a much stronger performance against the Falcons' defense by completing 23-of-33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Heinicke was accurate for most of the game, but he was at his best when Washington was down eight points with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

With Washington driving at Atlanta's 17-yard line, Heinicke made some elusive moves to keep the play alive before completing a shot to McLaurin, who fought through coverage in the back of the end zone. Then, with just two minutes left, Heinicke found J.D. McKissic on the opposite end of the field, and the running back did the rest of the work on a diving 30-yard score to take the lead for good.