News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Talk Of Fame: Wilber Marshall Deserves Hall of Fame Consideration

Nov 02, 2016 at 09:18 AM
161102_wilber_marshall_bills_615_255.jpg

As an outside linebacker, Wilber Marshall brought the pain to opposing offenses for 12 NFL seasons – five of them with the Washington Redskins.

Marshall was a model of consistency during his career, especially in Washington, where he started 79 out of a possible 80 games, and never dipped below 100 tackles a season, further illustrating the dominance Marshall brought to his position.

Marshall won two world championships with the Redskins and Chicago Bears, and was voted to three Pro Bowls, yet, as Talk of Fame Network's Rick Gosselin points out in his latest article, Marshall has yet to be a semi-finalist or finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which has him stumped.

Gosselin and the rest of the Talk of Fame Network panelists have compiled a list of six "Outsiders" they feel deserve Hall of Fame consideration, and Marshall is one of the six greats to make the cut. Consequently, their latest poll asks, "Which 'Outsider' deserves the greatest consideration for Canton?"

Talk of Fame Network defines an "Outsider" as being a Hall of Fame candidate who didn't make the preliminary list of 94 candidates. Those candidates they consider "Insiders."

Once you read Gosselin's condensed breakdown of Marshall's career, you'll wonder why he's not one of those 94 candidates:

"One of the most complete linebackers of his era, Marshall could make plays on both sides of the field and on both sides of the line of scrimmage," Gosselin said. "His first year as an NFL starter was as a weakside backer with the 1985 Chicago Bears in Buddy Ryan's 46 scheme, and he won a second Super Bowl as a strongside backer on the 1991 Washington Redskins. He went to three Pro Bowls, twice as a weakside backer and once on the strongside, and his defenses ranked in the NFL's Top 10 in nine of his 12 seasons. He collected 1,020 career tackles, with 46 sacks, 24 interceptions and 24 forced fumbles."

To cast your vote for Marshall in the poll, click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get one free topping at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored one touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 29.
news

Former Redskins QB Sammy Baugh Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

Baugh was a three-time first-team All-Pro over 16 seasons with the Redskins from 1937-1952
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get five free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored five touchdowns against the New York Giants at FedExField on Dec. 22.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get three free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Dec. 15.
news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get two free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 8.

news

Papa John's Redskins Touchdown Special

You can get six free toppings at local Papa John's locations today after the Redskins scored three touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 1.

news

Redskins And Easterns Automotive Group Present Matilde Ramirez With $10K Check For Work As A Caregiver

When Saul Ramirez was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, his mother dropped everything to be with her son. The Redskins heard her story and decided to give her a little help.
news

Redskins Personally Deliver Hurricane Relief Supplies To The Bahamas

Second-year corner Adonis Alexander represented the team in the Bahamas on Thursday, distributing supplies to aid in the relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. 
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Remembering The 'Seat Cushion Game' 

The Redskins beat the Falcons in the playoffs in 1992 on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Fans couldn't help but celebrate by throwing seat cushions.

news

Player Ratings For Redskins In 'Madden NFL 19' Unveiled

Find out how Washington's roster stacks up in the "Madden NFL 19," which launches on Aug. 10 nationwide.
news

Jonathan Allen Celebrates His Wedding Back In Alabama

The Redskins second-year defensive lineman journeyed back to Bryant-Denny Stadium with his wife Hannah Franklin Allen. 
news

Derrius Guice Checks In With Second-Highest Rookie Running Back Rating In 'Madden 19'

The prized second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is coming to Washington seeking the opportunity to be a game-changing player. 
Advertising