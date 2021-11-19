News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

Nov 19, 2021 at 02:48 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

TAPS_Families
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

On Nov. 13, the Washington Football Team and USAA invited five TAPS families for a special practice viewing at Inova Sports and Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia. After watching the Burgundy and Gold finalize its Week 10 preparations, the five families were told that Washington players would be wearing helmets with the initials of their loved ones in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

The surprise was one of three marquee events Washington hosted in collaboration with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) as part of the team's Salute to Service month. For Washington personnel and TAPS, marking players' helmets with the initials of troops who have passed is a sacred and personal gesture that embodies and furthers a commitment Washington has forged to recognize the sacrifice and service of these families.

The Burgundy & Gold has long held a special place in the heart of TAPS founder and current president Bonnie Carroll. In 2015, Washington became the first NFL team to partner with the organization. Since then, nurturing that relationship and spotlighting the important work TAPS spearheads has been a top priority for Washington. On Saturday, that attention to thoughtfulness was on full display as Carroll and the TAPS families were welcomed with, what she described as, a "really intimate experience" with Washington legend Doug Williams, current players and head coach Ron Rivera.

Part of that intimacy involved opening up about the emotions of having loved ones in the military and the indelible impact those individuals have had on the lives of those around them. Many Washington staff and players share in that experience.

"We talked about what it means to really serve this country and sacrifice and these families are the living legacy of American service and sacrifice," Carroll added.

PHOTOS | TAPS families take a visit to Inova Sports Performance Center

Several TAPS families were treated with a special trip to Inova Sports Performance Center, presented by USAA, where they were allowed to attend the Washington Football Team's Saturday walkthrough ahead of its game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 001
1 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 002
2 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 003
3 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 004
4 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 005
5 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 006
6 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 007
7 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 008
8 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 009
9 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 010
10 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 011
11 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 012
12 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 013
13 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 014
14 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 015
15 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 016
16 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 017
17 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 018
18 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 019
19 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 020
20 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 021
21 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 022
22 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 023
23 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 024
24 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 025
25 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 026
26 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 027
27 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 028
28 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 029
29 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 030
30 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 031
31 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 032
32 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 033
33 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 034
34 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 035
35 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 036
36 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 037
37 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 038
38 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 039
39 / 40
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell /Washignton Football Team
20211113 TAPS Practice Viewing 040
40 / 40
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Stoddards is one of those families. They are made up of the surviving loved ones of Commander Sergeant First Class James J. Stoddard, who died in Afghanistan in September of 2005. On Saturday, Camaron Cheeseman announced that he and the rest of the Washington special teams unit would be wearing "JS" on their helmets. Putting on a helmet with those letters is something Washington's long snapper doesn't take lightly.

"It's truly an honor to be able to represent such a great individual that was a part of such a great family," Cheeseman said. "Being able to play not only for him, but for everybody else that knew him and being able to build and grow his legacy that he's left behind, I think that's something we can take into our hands everyday."

Cheeseman's teammate Jamin Davis announced that Washington's defense would be wearing the initials "CO" as a tribute to 1st Lt. Charlie Owens, who lost his life in a US MC-130 Combat Talon II crash in Albania in 2005. Bobby Owens was just 4 years old when his dad died. Bobby, along with his mom Amanda and brother Adam, recently relocated to the DMV area from Texas. For Bobby, revealing of the initials encapsulated the in-depth, arms-open approach Washington took towards the week paying tribute to families like his.

"I was shocked by how much they [Washington] put into it. The events we've done. The things we've got to see. The people we got to meet. It's been amazing," Owens said.

Getting to spend time with members of the team has been particularly memorable for Hannah Eure, the widow of Staff Sergeant Ronald Eure. The Eures, high school sweethearts from Virginia, grew up Washington fans. Hannah knows that, somewhere, Ronald is giddy about the likes of Terry McLaurin and Chase Young wearing the initial "RE" on their helmets.

"It means everything," Eure said. "My late husband was a huge Washington fan, absolutely loved them from birth. I know he's watching us and he's smiling that they're honoring him in this way."

Bonnie Collins believes it too -- that on Sunday, as Washington faced off against Tampa Bay, five standout men, somewhere, watched. They saw their loved ones be recognized at FedExField. They cheered as Washington players, protected by helmets with a special two letters on the back, made big hits and dazzling plays.

"I know that this team has a 'deep bench' up in heaven who is rooting for them," Carroll said.

Related Content

news

2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automotive Group 

The celebration featured the bestowing of two $10,000 scholarships, presented by Easterns Automotive Group, to two standout cadets. The night underscored the importance of one of the ROTC's most esteemed values: comradery.
news

Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more.
news

'We are the leaders of right now': Black Engagement Network's 'Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp' illuminates important opportunities for Black business owners  

The Washington Football Team hosted its first Shop Black Small Business Bootcamp on Oct. 2, offering a special opportunity to learn about ways to level up success as diverse business owners in an increasingly e-commerce-centric world.
news

5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

The money will be used to provide funds that can expand each business' operations and outreach.
news

Washington Hosted 'Back To School' Fair At FedExField

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation hosted 1,000 kids at FedExField on Aug. 13 and supplied them with essential supplies for the upcoming school year.
news

Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

Washington is thrilled to offer fans new mouthwatering menu options for the 2021 season.
news

Washington Salute & USAA Honor Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson in First Salute to Service Moment of 2021

In the first preseason home game of the 2021 season against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Football Team was proud to partner with USAA in honoring Hospitalman Joshua Skindzelewski and Hospitalman Shanena Vinson of the United States Navy in their first Salute to Service Moment presented by USAA of the 2021 Season
news

Meet The FANs: Marcus Dolny's 'Monumental' Dreams For FedExField

Dolny, the "entertainment" captain of the Fan Ambassador Network, wants to create unforgettable experiences at FedExField.
news

Meet The FANs: With Brandi Cowgill, Every Sunday Is 'Funday'

Cowgill loves having a good time at FedExField. She wants to bring that to more of the fanbase in her new role.
news

USAA And Washington Hosts Salute To Service NFL Boot Camp In Richmond

One hundred local military members were at practice in Richmond, 50 of which participated in drills similar to those in the NFL National Scouting Combine.
news

Meet The FANs: Lawrence Suggs' Vision For A Family-Friendly FedExField

Suggs wants to help create lifelong fans of the burgundy and gold.
Advertising