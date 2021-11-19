TAPS families surprised with initials of loved ones on Washington helmets

The Stoddards is one of those families. They are made up of the surviving loved ones of Commander Sergeant First Class James J. Stoddard, who died in Afghanistan in September of 2005. On Saturday, Camaron Cheeseman announced that he and the rest of the Washington special teams unit would be wearing "JS" on their helmets. Putting on a helmet with those letters is something Washington's long snapper doesn't take lightly.

"It's truly an honor to be able to represent such a great individual that was a part of such a great family," Cheeseman said. "Being able to play not only for him, but for everybody else that knew him and being able to build and grow his legacy that he's left behind, I think that's something we can take into our hands everyday."

Cheeseman's teammate Jamin Davis announced that Washington's defense would be wearing the initials "CO" as a tribute to 1st Lt. Charlie Owens, who lost his life in a US MC-130 Combat Talon II crash in Albania in 2005. Bobby Owens was just 4 years old when his dad died. Bobby, along with his mom Amanda and brother Adam, recently relocated to the DMV area from Texas. For Bobby, revealing of the initials encapsulated the in-depth, arms-open approach Washington took towards the week paying tribute to families like his.

"I was shocked by how much they [Washington] put into it. The events we've done. The things we've got to see. The people we got to meet. It's been amazing," Owens said.

Getting to spend time with members of the team has been particularly memorable for Hannah Eure, the widow of Staff Sergeant Ronald Eure. The Eures, high school sweethearts from Virginia, grew up Washington fans. Hannah knows that, somewhere, Ronald is giddy about the likes of Terry McLaurin and Chase Young wearing the initial "RE" on their helmets.

"It means everything," Eure said. "My late husband was a huge Washington fan, absolutely loved them from birth. I know he's watching us and he's smiling that they're honoring him in this way."

Bonnie Collins believes it too -- that on Sunday, as Washington faced off against Tampa Bay, five standout men, somewhere, watched. They saw their loved ones be recognized at FedExField. They cheered as Washington players, protected by helmets with a special two letters on the back, made big hits and dazzling plays.