Targeted Early Sunday, DeSean Jackson Hopes To Play Big Role Down Stretch

Something that Jackson hopes the team can build off of, on the other hand, is how involved he was in the offense so early in the game. Four of his targets came on the first drive alone, showing the offenses' trust in how reliable and dangerous of a target Jackson remains.

"You'd rather have those touches early, so [you feel] like you're being a part of the game plan and being used." Jackson said. "Any time I get the ball in my hands, an opportunity to make big plays, that's what I'm here for. I felt like I was used pretty good. Hopefully I can continue to be used so I can help my team win."

Winning is something that the Redskins continue to do, despite playing in multiple close games that they ultimately have been able to pull out. Its a quality Jackson feels speaks to the players in this group.

"We're really not peaking too soon, taking care of what we got to take at that given time and it's four quarters, it's a long game," Jackson said. "We start out the past few games 14-0 and teams came back on us, but that just shows the character in us that we were able to still go out there and make plays and move the ball down the field and still put points on the board."

Jackson and the other receivers, including tight end Vernon Davis, were able to assist the offense Sunday in doing just that, while making up for the absence of tight end Jordan Reed, who was out with a concussion. Still, the sentiment that was widely expressed after the game was just how much better the offense has the potential to be.