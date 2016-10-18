News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Targeted Early Sunday, DeSean Jackson Hopes To Play Big Role Down Stretch

Oct 18, 2016 at 02:25 AM
desean-jackson-catch-eagles-week-6-660-350.jpg

The Redskins' offense was effective in the win against the Eagles and got wide receiver DeSean Jackson involved early and often against his former team.

The win over the Eagles at FedExField meant a lot to the Redskins. But defeating this division opponent meant just a little bit more to wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson spent his first six seasons with Philadelphia after being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. For him, getting to play against the Eagles is a special opportunity to show off against the team that moved on from him in the spring of 2014. Since Jackson joined the Redskins, the team has gone 4-1 against his former squad.

"The past what three, four times we played them we got a win, so it's a little more special when you have you're ex-team that you're playing against," Jackson said. "We were able to get a huge win, divisional win and these type of games right here is what we need going on in the season and moving forward one week at a time. We got the Lions up, we can't over-peak, we can't look ahead. We just got to worry about one game at a time. That's the next game up."

But before heading onto Week 7's matchup with Detroit, let's take a look at Jackson's performance in the game against the Eagles.

Overall, the offense had a successful day, with quarterback Kirk Cousins completing 18 of 34 attempts for 263 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While it certainly wasn't a perfect day for Cousins, his performance was effective.

"Kirk did a great job today," Jackson said. "Like I said, it's a long season. As long as he's able to continue to play, put the balls in the right people's hands, you can't really ask for too much more, so I'm definitely satisfied with his play."

Jackson was targeted nine times in the game and caught four of the passes, with his longest going for 35 yards. Of the five targets that didn't result in a completion, however, the biggest included a dropped touchdown. With the offense driving down the field at the end of the first half, Cousins threw the ball up to Jackson in the right side of the end zone from the Eagles 32 yard line, but the scoring opportunity ultimately slipped through Jackson's hands.

Offensive Highlights: Redskins - Eagles (2016, Week 6)

Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2016 Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles Oct. 16, 2016, at FedExField.

No Title
1 / 72
No Title
2 / 72
No Title
3 / 72
No Title
4 / 72
No Title
5 / 72
No Title
6 / 72
No Title
7 / 72
No Title
8 / 72
No Title
9 / 72
No Title
10 / 72
No Title
11 / 72
No Title
12 / 72
No Title
13 / 72
No Title
14 / 72
No Title
15 / 72
No Title
16 / 72
No Title
17 / 72
No Title
18 / 72
No Title
19 / 72
No Title
20 / 72
No Title
21 / 72
No Title
22 / 72
No Title
23 / 72
No Title
24 / 72
No Title
25 / 72
No Title
26 / 72
No Title
27 / 72
No Title
28 / 72
No Title
29 / 72
No Title
30 / 72
No Title
31 / 72
No Title
32 / 72
No Title
33 / 72
No Title
34 / 72
No Title
35 / 72
No Title
36 / 72
No Title
37 / 72
No Title
38 / 72
No Title
39 / 72
No Title
40 / 72
No Title
41 / 72
No Title
42 / 72
No Title
43 / 72
No Title
44 / 72
No Title
45 / 72
No Title
46 / 72
No Title
47 / 72
No Title
48 / 72
No Title
49 / 72
No Title
50 / 72
No Title
51 / 72
No Title
52 / 72
No Title
53 / 72
No Title
54 / 72
No Title
55 / 72
No Title
56 / 72
No Title
57 / 72
No Title
58 / 72
No Title
59 / 72
No Title
60 / 72
No Title
61 / 72
No Title
62 / 72
No Title
63 / 72
No Title
64 / 72
No Title
65 / 72
No Title
66 / 72
No Title
67 / 72
No Title
68 / 72
No Title
69 / 72
No Title
70 / 72
No Title
71 / 72
No Title
72 / 72
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Something that Jackson hopes the team can build off of, on the other hand, is how involved he was in the offense so early in the game. Four of his targets came on the first drive alone, showing the offenses' trust in how reliable and dangerous of a target Jackson remains.

"You'd rather have those touches early, so [you feel] like you're being a part of the game plan and being used." Jackson said. "Any time I get the ball in my hands, an opportunity to make big plays, that's what I'm here for.  I felt like I was used pretty good. Hopefully I can continue to be used so I can help my team win."

Winning is something that the Redskins continue to do, despite playing in multiple close games that they ultimately have been able to pull out. Its a quality Jackson feels speaks to the players in this group.

"We're really not peaking too soon, taking care of what we got to take at that given time and it's four quarters, it's a long game," Jackson said. "We start out the past few games 14-0 and teams came back on us, but that just shows the character in us that we were able to still go out there and make plays and move the ball down the field and still put points on the board."

Jackson and the other receivers, including tight end Vernon Davis, were able to assist the offense Sunday in doing just that, while making up for the absence of tight end Jordan Reed, who was out with a concussion. Still, the sentiment that was widely expressed after the game was just how much better the offense has the potential to be.

"Six games, 4-2, great team on the other end, one of the top teams in the division as well too. I think we put it all together as one and we still got a lot of football left. These games right here are going to help us out later on in the season, so hopefully next week we'll get another one."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team vs. Broncos inactives, Week 8

The Washington Football Team has announced X players as inactive for its Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
news

Top 10 Quotes: Taking on Teddy Bridgewater

The Washington Football Team is looking for a win before the bye week as it travels to play the Denver Broncos. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

Washington downgrades Cornelius Lucas to OUT, elevates C Keith Ismael and T David Steinmetz

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste inherited his father's passion for football

St-Juste picked up football in a country where the sport is in short supply. He can thank his father for showing him the ropes of the game.
Advertising