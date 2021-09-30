Taylor Heinicke Is All In For Taking On 'Game Manager' Role

To be fair, there's only one Brady, but Heinicke can take some things from Brady's systematic approach. Rather than force a pass to Adam Humphries, like he did on his second interception, he should have connected with Logan Thomas, who was open on a five-yard route. Perhaps Thomas wouldn't have gotten the first down, but punting the ball away is better than giving Buffalo a short field.

"You don't have to make a big play," Heinicke said. "You just have to keep taking that check down if it's there and keep moving the chains. That's where I kind of went off the board and tried to make something big happen."

At that point in the game, Washington was down 19 points to the Bills. And while Heinicke has come a long way since first playing for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers, the head coach wants to remind him that he can't get all 19 points back in one play.