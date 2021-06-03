Meet The Bigger, Stronger Taylor Heinicke

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner is more familiar with Heinicke than most, considering that the two have worked together since their days with the Minnesota Vikings. If Washington needed a play like his touchdown in the playoffs, "there's no question" he would dive for the pylon again. But he also wants Heinicke to protect himself, which was why Turner tasked him to put on more weight in the first place.

"That's the one thing that gets overlooked," Turner said. "A lot of the reasons [why] guys want bigger quarterbacks is because you have to take the pounding of getting hit for 17-plus games. He definitely did that. You see the dedication that he put in."

Heinicke wants to be the best version of himself, and aside from not being as risky on the field, part of that involves him altering his body to endure the physical challenges of being a starter, should he get the opportunity again. At the very least, Heinicke is approaching things with the right attitude.