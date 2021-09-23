After Years Of Doubt and Dismissal, Taylor Heinicke Seizes His Spotlight Moment

After being released by the Panthers during the final wave of roster cuts in August of 2019, Heinicke kept hope alive, signing with the XFL's St. Louis BattleHawks. However, he did not play a snap during the league's truncated 2020 season.

So Heinicke went back to Georgia, assisting local trainer Earl Williams and doing his best to stay in shape.

"Actually, I was running a lot of routes for those high school quarterbacks when we didn't have enough receivers," Heinicke recalled. "Being around the game for so long, I kind of know what those guys are looking for out there on the field. That was kind of my conditioning -- I think it helped me stay in shape and helped my agility and speed."

In those moments, it was pretty impossible for onlookers to envision Heinicke as a guy who'd have the ball late in a one-possession playoff game against Tom Brady the following January. By then, he was used to people doubting his dream.

"Yeah, I think that happens a lot," he said. "There are a lot of guys that are on the cusp, man, and they're just working and trying to get that opportunity. And a lot of them don't get that opportunity. I'm lucky enough to get that second chance. You see a lot of those players out – 'cause again, this is a tough league to stay in; the NFL's Not For Long.