Taylor Heinicke 'happy to be back' ahead of primetime matchup

Rivera added that Heinicke teammates gravitated around him during practice, which is expected, given how much of a leader he's been for the team. But more importantly, Heinicke's return means he will have two days to prepare for Sunday's night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It might not sound like much, but Heinicke called the time "huge."

"Today at practice, I pushed it a little bit. I wanted to see where my body was at and what I was feeling. I felt pretty good for the most part. I'm happy we have another day tomorrow to see where my body is at. I'm feeling pretty comfortable going into Sunday."

Having Heinicke under center should be a boost for Washington, which is still technically in the hunt for the postseason. It will need to win out to get into the playoffs, and the Cowboys, who lead the division and have the No. 2 seed, are next up. Despite not playing well for most of the afternoon in the previous meeting nearly two weeks ago, Washington still had a chance to win in the final minutes.

If there's any time Washington could use some of Heinicke's unique skillset, it'll be on Sunday.

"They created some pressure up front," Heinicke said of the previous matchup with Dallas. "They did a great job of covering our guys in man coverage. They did a good job of mixing things up. A combination of those things…along with the mistakes that we made, you just can't win games like that.