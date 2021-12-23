News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Taylor Heinicke 'happy to be back' ahead of primetime matchup

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:38 PM
DAILY122321

Taylor Heinicke did a good job of summing up his time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: "It sucked."

Heinicke was placed on the list on Friday and was unavailable for Washington's Tuesday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. While the team had to prepare for the division matchup with Garrett Gilbert as its starter, Heinicke was forced to stay home, get healthy and hope some good news would come his way.

On Thursday morning, that news finally came, as the starting quarterback was activated off the list, cleared and approved for practice. His return comes at a critical time for Washington, which is still clinging to playoff hopes.

"I'm just happy to be back now," Heinicke said after practice.

It was a helpless feeling, Heinicke said, as he watched his teammates play against the Eagles from home. He had his binder open in front of him as Gilbert led Washington's offense and was trying to guess which play the unit would run. He was paying attention to the formations and motions, and while he's not one to get too excited while watching a game, he did start talking to the television as if to give Gilbert some advice.

"We had a script up and I could kind of see what we were running, how we were executing them," Heinicke said. "I was trying to keep up with as much as possible."

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Heinicke said it wasn't fun having to sit at home while his teammates are on the field. But now that he's back, he'll need to get up to speed after being in COVID protocols for almost a week. That started on Thursday, and the signs head coach Ron Rivera saw from Heinicke, who was also dealing with knee and elbow injuries the previous week, were all positive.

"He looked good, he really did," Rivera said. "He was throwing the ball well, movement was good. He seemed on top of everything so it was good to see him back out there."

Related Links

Rivera added that Heinicke teammates gravitated around him during practice, which is expected, given how much of a leader he's been for the team. But more importantly, Heinicke's return means he will have two days to prepare for Sunday's night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It might not sound like much, but Heinicke called the time "huge."

"Today at practice, I pushed it a little bit. I wanted to see where my body was at and what I was feeling. I felt pretty good for the most part. I'm happy we have another day tomorrow to see where my body is at. I'm feeling pretty comfortable going into Sunday."

Having Heinicke under center should be a boost for Washington, which is still technically in the hunt for the postseason. It will need to win out to get into the playoffs, and the Cowboys, who lead the division and have the No. 2 seed, are next up. Despite not playing well for most of the afternoon in the previous meeting nearly two weeks ago, Washington still had a chance to win in the final minutes.

If there's any time Washington could use some of Heinicke's unique skillset, it'll be on Sunday.

"They created some pressure up front," Heinicke said of the previous matchup with Dallas. "They did a great job of covering our guys in man coverage. They did a good job of mixing things up. A combination of those things…along with the mistakes that we made, you just can't win games like that.

"We've just got to clean some stuff up on our end and play a good game and we should have a shot."

Related Content

news

Player to watch as Washington take on Dallas in primetime

The Washington Football Team will get another shot against the Dallas Cowboys on the road in primetime. Here are some players who could have pivotal roles in Round 2.
news

Re-scouting the Cowboys | 3 things to know ahead of the SNF matchup

The Washington Football Team is playing the Dallas Cowboys for the second time in three weeks, this time heading to AT&T Stadium for a primetime matchup. Here's another look at the Cowboys ahead of the Burgundy & Gold's rematch with the NFC East division leader.
news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke returns to practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Washington activates Taylor Heinicke, David Mayo and Temarrick Hemingway off Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday. 
news

Washington vs. Cowboys preview | A primetime rematch

The Washington Football is back on the road for its second matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's Week 15 matchup with Philly

Head coach Ron Rivera and several players addressed the media following the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at what they said during their press conferences.
news

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to the Eagles

A depleted Washington Football Team couldn't fight off the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 and was defeated, 27-17, on Tuesday night. Here are some numbers to know from Washington's second-straight NFC East defeat:
news

5 Takeaways from Washington's 27-17 loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team took on the Philadelphia Eagles with playoffs on the line and dropped its second-straight contest, 27-17. Here are five takeaways from the defeat.
news

Garrett Gilbert named Washington's starting quarterback for Week 15 vs. Eagles

Gilbert was signed off the New England Patriots' practice squad last week.
news

Washington activates 3 players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, elevates 4 from practice squad

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Wake Up Washington | Waiting all week for Tuesday night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising