Heinicke's High School Coach Always Knew The Quarterback Was Special

With most high school quarterbacks, Reach gives them one or two reads on a play. Heinicke had much more freedom. There was no telling him to only read half the field. No matter what play was called, he had a way of always finding the open receiver, regardless of where he was.

Heinicke just got the game of football, Reach said, and it showed. He led the Eagles to Georgia's Class AAAAA semifinals during his senior year while throwing for 4,218 yards and 44 touchdowns, both of which set Gwinnett County single-season records and were second- and third-most in state history, respectively.

What's more impressive was that he was routinely squaring off against some of the best schools Georgia had to offer. The Eagles had the toughest schedule in the state that year going against local powerhouses like Brookwood and M.L. King. Seeing as Heinicke had nine 300-yards games that year, the added pressure didn't bother him. Case and point: against Brookwood, the No. 3 team in the state that year, he broke a tackle before launching a pass for a touchdown on his first play.