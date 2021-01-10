'A True Pro': Teammates, Coaches React To Taylor Heinicke's Superb Performance 

Heinicke said he was prepared every day as if he would be the starter. He was not even thinking much about going up against Brady. The only thing he cared about was being ready.

"I just wanted to go out there and complete the ball and let those guys do it," he said. "I go back to college and what my college coaches used to tell me. They just told me to complete the ball and get first downs and when you keep getting first downs, the next thing you know you're getting points."

The strategy nearly helped Washington to tie the score against the Buccaneers, but an 11-yard sack made for a 4th-and-21 that Heinicke just couldn't convert. But even still, Heinicke showed plenty of upside in the game. He was accurate with his passes, used his legs and, more importantly, showed Rivera that he could be useful next season should Washington decide to bring him back.

"As I said, the young man has earned an opportunity," Rivera said. "That's the best part about this is we're going to create competition around here. Guys are going to compete, and that's how you're going to get better."

No one knows what the future holds for Heinicke. Now that the season is over, he can go back to focusing on finishing his college finals. He has been on the other side of being out of the NFL. It is not as fun, he said, as being a professional football player. But if Rivera does decide to keep him around, it is clear that the future will be bright.