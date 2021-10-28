Playing with nothing to lose, Heinicke putting pressure on opponents with his legs

Taylor Heinicke was playing like someone he's not in losses to the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. Playing like there's nothing to lose, rather than playing not to lose, is when the quarterback is at his best.

Heinicke's scrambling, which excited fans last year in the playoffs, is a pivotal part of that. It wasn't prevalent against the Saints and Chiefs, but it's starting to make a return.

That was on full display in last Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, where Heinicke rushed for a career-high 95 yards on 10 carries. He finished as the team's leading rusher, tallying five or more runs in each of the last four games.

Through seven games, Heinicke has run for 222 yards, fourth most among quarterbacks, trailing only Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones. Thus far this season, Washington has called run plays at a 42% rate, slightly above the NFL average of 41%.

However, with that increased rushing total, Heinicke must decide when to be aggressive and when to protect himself. Many of those runs haven't been by design, rather attributed to Heinicke's creativity and elusiveness in the pocket evading rushers.