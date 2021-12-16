Rivera: Heinicke practiced well on Wednesday, 'didn't seem to have any issues'

Heinicke's progress is a definitive positive ahead of Sunday's game with the Eagles. Washington is in the midst of a playoff push, and Philadelphia is right behind the team in the standings with the same 6-7 record.

The Eagles haven't been on quite the same run as Washington, which suffered its first loss in more than a month to the Cowboys last Sunday, but they have seen some similar success. They've won four of their last six after starting the season 2-6, and since their 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, they've averaged 30 points per game.

Against the Cowboys, Washington didn't look like the surging, resilient team it became during its four-game win streak. Heinicke owns a piece of that loss, as his two turnovers led to 14 points for Dallas and highlighted an 11-of-15, 122 yard performance from the quarterback that also included a touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Assuming Heinicke will be ready to go on Sunday, the game will offer a chance for him and the offense to get back on track.