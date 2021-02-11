Taylor Heinicke Wants To Mix Mobility With Durability In His Next Opportunity

Heinicke pointed out that in the two starts of his career -- the other was in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers against the Atlanta Falcons -- he has gotten injured. He doesn't want to change his playing style, though; after all, that is what helped get him to this point in his career. He plans on putting on some weight in the offseason to be more durable, so the next time he takes a hit trying to make a play, he will not have to worry as much about getting hurt.

"I don't want to change anything. I want to keep working hard to still have that same attitude and see where it takes us. Again, I thought my mindset was right. Everything was going well; I just didn't have the opportunity until just recently."

If Heinicke needed any validation that he prepared the right way, head coach Ron Rivera provided that on The John Keim Report earlier this month. He said Heinicke "took the bull by the horns and was pretty good." But Rivera also mentioned that Heinicke was in situations where he could "cut it all loose," and he is intrigued to see what he does next.