Washington Re-Signs QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke earned a new contract for the way he prepared and performed since joining the team as it's "quarantine quarterback" for the final quarter of the regular season. Washington was Heinicke's fifth team since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, so he knew it was now or never to prove he still belonged in this league.

"There's a few times when you look back at your NFL career and you wonder, 'Could I have worked harder, could I have prepared better?'" Heinicke said. "And when I came to Washington, that wasn't going to be a thought I was going to have after this season. Every second that I was there, even when I got home, was dedicated to if I got this shot, I want to get back in. It's a dream of mine. You learn some things throughout the years, and you take it and leave it, and I feel like I'm a better person because of that."