Taylor Heinicke's Work As A Pocket Passer Is Paying Off

That effort is reflected by his stats as well. In roughly two games, Heinicke has the seventh-fastest release time (2.52 seconds), the 11th-best passer rating (104.4) and the seventh-best completion rate (73.8%).

"That's a cool thing about practices," Heinicke said. "That's what you're trying to do. You don't want to scramble during practice. You're not really getting that look during practice. You always try and stay in the pocket, go through the right reads and make the right decision. For the last five, six years I've been working on that."

Heinicke's pass to Seals-Jones is a taste of what can happen when he trusts the players around him. Right before Heinicke threw the pass, there was an opportunity for him to run upfield. But rather than taking a chance on getting the touchdown himself -- and risking injury -- he chose the better option. He was rewarded for it.