News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Territory Foods Keep the First Ladies Fueled on Game Days

Oct 08, 2019 at 04:21 PM
IMG_1186

Hello there friends!!

I wanted to take a moment to chat with you about something that is really important to me…FOOD! What people might not realize, is that our game days are quite long. We typically arrive to the field about four to five hours before the game even starts! We practice, then perform at different locations around the stadium, all the way up until the game starts. So, you can imagine how much energy we are using throughout the day. To stay prepared for game day physically, this means that we have to stay fueled, so what we eat and drink on game day can really affect the way we perform.

So what do we eat you ask?...well, I am excited to tell you that Territory Foods keeps us fueled on Game Day, and I have carried their meals over into my daily life! Territory Foods is a healthy meal delivery service that focuses on providing locally sourced meals, right to your doorstep. During game day, we receive about five different meal choices throughout the day; a few vegetarian options, and a few meat options. And boy are they yummy!!! They can be eaten cold or heated, and are the perfect portion to fill you up, but not overly full that you can't be active.

Buff Chix

After our first game, I took a few left over home, and you would have thought I just hit the jackpot because my boyfriend was so excited! He loved them so much, that we signed up to be full time members. He went online and started to go through the easy process of selecting our meals. You can include if you have any food restrictions (gluten free, vegetarian, dairy intolerant, etc.) and it gives you a full list of meal options to choose from each week. We chose to have it on random selection (we like to be surprised), in order to have a variety. We chose how many meals we want per week, and how often we want them to be delivered.

We receive two shipments a week, of yummy, fresh, local food. And the best part is, it's easy!! No meal prep. No mess, no clean up. Just pop the top, heat, and enjoy!! My favorites so far are Buffalo Chicken with cumin carrot salad (spicy), and Asparagus egg scramble with pesto & roasted purple potatoes. Check out the rest of their menu here.

Asparagus Pesto Eggs

Happy eating and Hail to the Redskins!!

XO,

Jackie

Related Content

news

First Ladies Share 2020 Holiday Celebrations

In 2020, the First Ladies of Football celebrate with their families and tell what they are grateful for during the holidays.
news

First Lady Ginger Talks Salute to Service

Ginger talks Salute to Service in honor of her husband and her experiences.
news

First Ladies Military Appreciation Tour Inspiration Across the Globe

A First Ladies of Football Trainee was inspire to pursue her dream after meeting the First Ladies of Football on a Military Appreciation Tour.
news

First Lady Julia C Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Julia C talks about her heritage, family traditions, & much more!
news

From Juniors to the First Ladies of Football

First Lady Madison talks about her dream of becoming one of the First Ladies of Football.
news

FLOF: Making the Team

Rookie Demi shares her experience making the 2020 First Ladies of Football
news

First Lady Gabriella Excited For Rehearsal

Rookie Gabriella talks about her first in-person rehearsal at FedExField.
news

WRC Rookie Hannah Says Time To Get Ready For The 2020 Season!

Rookie Hannah talks about her experience during her first rehearsal as a First Lady
news

How WRC All Stars Impacted My Life 

Junior Redskins Cheerleader All Star, Tori Shares Her All Star Experience
news

All Star Coach And Three Year Veteran Katy Says Thank You

Last three years have been the best part of her life.
news

First Lady Azusa Hangs Up Her Poms

Four Year Veteran Azusa Retires After Making DC Her Home from Japan
news

First Lady Lizz Bids Farewell

It's with nothing but a feeling of content, and a smile on my face that I am bidding farewell to my time with the First Ladies of Football!
Advertising