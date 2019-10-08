Territory Foods Keep the First Ladies Fueled on Game Days

After our first game, I took a few left over home, and you would have thought I just hit the jackpot because my boyfriend was so excited! He loved them so much, that we signed up to be full time members. He went online and started to go through the easy process of selecting our meals. You can include if you have any food restrictions (gluten free, vegetarian, dairy intolerant, etc.) and it gives you a full list of meal options to choose from each week. We chose to have it on random selection (we like to be surprised), in order to have a variety. We chose how many meals we want per week, and how often we want them to be delivered.