McLaurin's 'blue-collar' approach has earned his opponents' respect

McLaurin, who especially thrived as a gunner on coverage teams, figured special teams represented his best chance of fulfilling his dream by making it to the NFL. Though his draft stock had improved after a strong Senior Bowl performance and a 4.35-second 40-yard-dash at the combine, he wasn't sure how many opportunities he'd get on offense once he reached the next level.

"In college, I did a good job of playing my role," McLaurin said in August. "I was a leader, a deep threat and did a good job on special teams. I always felt that when I got my chance, I could be a No. 1 receiver. My journey is kind of unique: the team started me off on special teams, and that was my way in to help the team and make an impact."

As it turned out, McLaurin made an instant impact, becoming the first player in NFL history to have at least five catches and a touchdown in each of his first three games. And one of the supposed weaknesses in McLaurin's game -- that he was a "body catcher" -- turned out to be a fallacy: he would lead all NFL rookies with a 68-percent contested-catch rate.

"I wasn't really used to getting a lot of catches [at Ohio State], so I was just making sure I caught the balls that were thrown to me, and I would pull them in," McLaurin said of the "body catcher" stigma. "I used to say, 'It doesn't matter how you catch it, as long as you catch it.' But in the NFL, it really does matter how you catch it.