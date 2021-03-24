News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/24: Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin Bringing Speed To Washington's Offense

Mar 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Sam Fortier teamed up to write about how Washington's free agency haul has opened up its options heading into the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that William Jackson III vows to bring swagger to Washington's defense.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Curtis Samuel fulfills Washington's need for speed.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux breaks down two stats that show Fitzpatrick has a good chance of success with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about a first-round draft pick he believes will make Washington's offense faster.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gauges Washington's strengths and needs after the first wave of free agency. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig, Rhiannon Walker and Zac Boyer believe the second wave of Washington's free agency could bring more starters. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Samuel and McLaurin bring burner element to Washington's offense. (Subscription)

