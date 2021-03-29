Need For Speed: Samuel, McLaurin Bring Burner Element To Washington's Reworked Offense

When Washington gave Samuel a three-year, $34.5 million contract last week, they did so with the intention that the 24-year-old will provide another deep threat to pair with McLaurin. Since arriving in the NFL in 2017 and 2019 respectively, Samuel and McLaurin have each helped spread the field -- using their game-changing speed to run by opposing defenders. They each ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, with Samuel (4.31) clocking in slightly faster than McLaurin (4.35).

Washington's offense desperately needed another playmaker to pair with McLaurin, coming off a career-best 87 catches for 1,118 yards. In the process, head coach Ron Rivera and his front office turned to Samuel, who they knew quite well as Rivera coached the wideout for three years in Carolina. Set to enter his fifth season, Samuel also enjoyed a career year in 2020 -- catching 77 passes for 851 yards.

Samuel said he chose Washington because he wanted a team that could utilize his talent. In Carolina, Samuel lined up in the slot, on the outside and even the backfield. He can expect more of the same in reuniting with offensive coordinator Scott Turner.