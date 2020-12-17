Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf Cream Of The Crop From Packed 2019 Draft Class

Metcalf, meanwhile, broke that milestone after just 11 games. The 23-year-old has 63 receptions for 1,180 yards, trailing only Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce in yards. Metcalf's rare blend of size (6-foot-4) and speed (4.33 40-yard dash) has helped produce the fifth-most receiving touchdowns in the league (10).

There are still areas for the two to grow, as well. They both have had to adjust to the attention that opposing defenses now give them. McLaurin, for instance, has had two straight games in which opponents completely shade his side of the field. As a result, the 25-year-old has had two catches for 14 yards and two for 24 yards.

"Terry's such a good football player that you have to pay attention to him, especially as our No. 1," said Rivera, who noted that if other players step up to produce then that pressure will come off of McLaurin.

Still, what they've done is rare. According to Pro Football Reference, Metcalf and McLaurin have the 10th and 18th most receiving yards in the last 20 years among wideouts through their first 29 games. The 2019 draft class, as a whole, has eight players in the top 100 for that span.

Only the 2014 draft class -- which produced stars like Odell Beckham and Mike Evans -- have more (11).

"You got guys drafted from top to bottom, from the first round to the fifth round or later making an impact," McLaurin said. "I feel like, since I know a few of those guys, we all just want an opportunity to prove ourselves in this league and earn the respect from our coaches and our teammates."