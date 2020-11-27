'It's A Different Type Of Mentality': Terry McLaurin Reflects On Game-Changing Tackle

The score was 20-13 in the third quarter of the Washington Football Team's Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and Jaylon Smith was seconds away from delivering the game-tying touchdown. Or so he thought.

Smith had just been gifted an easy interception as Alex Smith tried to hit Terry McLaurin as he was being brought down. After corralling the pass at the 47-yard line, all he had to do was streak into the end zone.

He was nearly there, too, until Terry McLaurin came sprinting down the sideline and took Smith down at the 4-yard line.

Washington's defense was then able to hold Dallas to a field goal. With one-extra effort play, McLaurin saved four points for Washington.

"It's a huge play, because all it did was give us a chance," head coach Ron Rivera said after the game. "Terry gave our defense a chance, the defense bowed its neck and forced the field goal."

The play will only show up as a tackle for McLaurin on the box score, but the impact of the moment goes far beyond that. That's what McLaurin's teammates have come to expect from the second-year receiver; he works hard, he doesn't quit and does everything he can to help his teammates. Oh, and by the way, he now leads the NFL with 963 receiving yards after his seven-reception, 92-yard performance against the Cowboys.