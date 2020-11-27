News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

'It's A Different Type Of Mentality': Terry McLaurin Reflects On Game-Changing Tackle

Nov 26, 2020 at 11:51 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

McLaurin112620
Terry McLaurin walks on the field at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 26, 2020. (Sam Hodde/Washington Football Team)

The score was 20-13 in the third quarter of the Washington Football Team's Thanksgiving matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, and Jaylon Smith was seconds away from delivering the game-tying touchdown. Or so he thought.

Smith had just been gifted an easy interception as Alex Smith tried to hit Terry McLaurin as he was being brought down. After corralling the pass at the 47-yard line, all he had to do was streak into the end zone.

He was nearly there, too, until Terry McLaurin came sprinting down the sideline and took Smith down at the 4-yard line.

Washington's defense was then able to hold Dallas to a field goal. With one-extra effort play, McLaurin saved four points for Washington.

"It's a huge play, because all it did was give us a chance," head coach Ron Rivera said after the game. "Terry gave our defense a chance, the defense bowed its neck and forced the field goal."

The play will only show up as a tackle for McLaurin on the box score, but the impact of the moment goes far beyond that. That's what McLaurin's teammates have come to expect from the second-year receiver; he works hard, he doesn't quit and does everything he can to help his teammates. Oh, and by the way, he now leads the NFL with 963 receiving yards after his seven-reception, 92-yard performance against the Cowboys.

"I feel like everybody has to know what type of guy Terry is now," Chase Young.﻿ "High character, he's going to give it everything he has every time he steps on the field. Terry's one of those guys that you just know is gonna go every time he touches the field -- every time -- and he doesn't stop until the whistle is blown. You saw that today."

Smith had a five-yard lead on McLaurin when he first intercepted the ball, but McLaurin, who ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, felt like he could catch up to him. So he took off, and even though Leighton Vander Esch got in his way and altered his path, McLaurin quickly gained ground on Smith and made a shoestring tackle.

"I just wanted to keep playing until the whistle blew," McLaurin said. "Our defense made a great stop off of that play and helped propel us going forward."

McLaurin said he wasn't thinking about how big of a momentum shift the play would be in the moment; he was just trying to make a play. But when he saw Washington's defense force Dallas to settle for a field goal, the significance of the play started to set in.

"That's what you gotta do when you're a leader on the team," he said. "You just gotta...never give up on any plays because you never know what can happen. That ended up being a big play for us. We preach that in our wide receiver room to play through every single play, and you never know what's going to happen. I'm glad it worked out for us."

McLaurin had several big moments in Thursday's game, but his fourth-career tackle was undoubtedly the biggest. The play had echoes of Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf's play against Arizona Cardinals' safety Budda Baker, and ironically, McLaurin reached out to Metcalf after that Week 7 matchup. But McLaurin doesn't want to make any connection between the two plays. He was just trying to help his team get a win.

"It's a different type of mentality," McLaurin said. "You can't quit on any type of play, and I just wanted to fight until the whistle blew."

Related Content

news

Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's Blowout Of The Cowboys

Washington took first place in the NFC East with a 41-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three game balls for standout players and coaches.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Thanksgiving Win Over The Cowboys

Washington played one of its most complete games in its victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Here are five takeaways from its second straight win. 
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Takes First Place By Sweeping The Cowboys

Antonio Gibson runs for 115 and Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 92 yards as Washington beats Dallas on Thanksgiving for the second time in franchise history.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Cowboys

The Washington Football Team leads the Dallas Cowboys, 17-13 at halftime. Here are three quick hits from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 12 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-9 Win Over The Bengals

Washington improved its record to 3-7 with a 20-9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Here are three game balls for standout players and position groups.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's 20-9 Victory Over The Bengals

Washington's offense executed in the red zone, while Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson accounted for more than half of the unit's total yardage.
news

Instant Analysis: Washington Shuts Out Bengals In Second Half Of 20-9 Win

Washington held the Bengals to 25 yards of total offense in the second half.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Bengals

The Washington Football Team trails Cincinnati Bengals, 9-7, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bengals Inactives, Week 11

The Washington Football Team has announced six players as inactive for its 2020 Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertising