A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

It has been an exceptional second season for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin. He's just two receptions and 133 yards away from eclipsing his rookie totals and was recently named a team captain. Now, a Pro Bowl selection might be on the horizon.

McLaurin, who caught seven receptions for 95 yards against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, is currently fourth in the league with 787 receiving yards. He has caught 66.3% of his targets, which would be a career-high, and is projected to finish the season with 101 receptions for 1,399 yards and five touchdowns.

McLaurin may not routinely garner national headlines like DK Metcalf, DeAndre Hopkins or Stefon Diggs, but make no mistake: the second-year wide receiver has quietly made his case that he is one of the best in the NFL. That's why you need to vote McLaurin to his first Pro Bowl, then check out his stats below and vote again.