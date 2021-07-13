Making The Leap: How Terry McLaurin Benefits From His Supporting Cast

McLaurin can tell when someone has a good "feel" for the game, and that's what he sees in Brown. He doesn't make too many mistakes, McLaurin said, and he knows how to work against zone and man coverage.

"It's just a matter of the quarterbacks getting used to his speed and connecting that way."

It's tough on your body, McLaurin said, to go against those double teams on a weekly basis, but having teammates beside him who can also make plays prevents defensive backs from being as physical. It might take some time for defenses to respect that, but that should change once they see the results.

"We gotta come out here and make people respect that we have these weapons on the outside," McLaurin said. "And that comes with the work that we're putting in now."