WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Prepares For Round 2 With Tre'Davious White

White hasn't dropped off since his first meeting with McLaurin, but neither has the third-year wideout. He's actually taken strides over his past 23 games. He had his first 1,000-yard season in 2020 and improved nearly every statistical category. And although he's only two games into 2021, he's caught 83.3% of his 18 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown.

"That's something that Terry brings to the table," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said when asked about McLaurin's incredible catch against the Chargers. "He's dynamic, he's a playmaker, so it's a lot of fun watching him run routes and catch the ball."

McLaurin only got four targets against the Chargers; he more than tripled that with 14 in Week 2. There's a good chance he'll get a similar number against the Bills, so how he performs against White could dictate a lot about how Washington's offense moves the ball.