News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Prepares For Round 2 With Tre'Davious White

Sep 21, 2021 at 05:13 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Daily092121

The regular season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

Prior to the Washington Football Team's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Terry McLaurin was asked the question: who are the toughest cornerbacks he's faced in his young career?

McLaurin answered quickly with three names: the Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay, Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander and Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White.

McLaurin squared off against White during his rookie season at Highmark Stadium. Sunday's game against the Bills will be Round 2, and McLaurin knows that he's in for a fight.

"His press man technique is very patient," McLaurin said Tuesday. "He does a really good job of cutting off the receiver when they get into their route. He's strong when he's in press coverage with his jam, and he can run with pretty much any receiver."

Related Links

In terms of the more recognizable corners in the league, there aren't many better than White. The Bills' first-round pick in 2017 has made the Pro Bowl over the past two seasons and was a First Team All-Pro in 2020. His resume includes leading the league with six interceptions in 2019 and making the Pro Football Writers' Association All-Rookie team.

That's nothing to sneeze at, but McLaurin had already built up a strong reputation by the time Washington traveled to Orchard Park, New York. in 2019. He burst onto the scene with 125 yards in his NFL debut against the Eagles and nabbed five touchdowns prior to the Week 9 matchup with White.

The results: McLaurin came away with four catches on six targets for 39 yards, and White left a lasting impression on him.

"When he's playing off [the ball], he does a really good job of reading the receivers' body language," McLaurin said. "So if you're taking any false steps, if you're leaning in any routes, he's going to jump it."

McLaurin added that White excels at undercutting routes, which likely explains why he was ranked as the No. 7 cornerback by Pro Football Focus in June. In fact, 17.1% of targets in White's direction have resulted in either a pass breakup or interception in his career.

"White is right there with [Xavien] Howard as one of the best playmaking cornerbacks in the league," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "He also stands out as one of the better zone-coverage cornerbacks in the NFL, ranking in the 94th percentile of all cornerbacks on such plays during the 2020 season."

White hasn't dropped off since his first meeting with McLaurin, but neither has the third-year wideout. He's actually taken strides over his past 23 games. He had his first 1,000-yard season in 2020 and improved nearly every statistical category. And although he's only two games into 2021, he's caught 83.3% of his 18 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown.

"That's something that Terry brings to the table," quarterback Taylor Heinicke said when asked about McLaurin's incredible catch against the Chargers. "He's dynamic, he's a playmaker, so it's a lot of fun watching him run routes and catch the ball."

McLaurin only got four targets against the Chargers; he more than tripled that with 14 in Week 2. There's a good chance he'll get a similar number against the Bills, so how he performs against White could dictate a lot about how Washington's offense moves the ball.

"Just be ready for contested catches and a four-quarter battle," McLaurin said. "Because he can cover from the left, right, slot. He can pretty much do it all, and I gotta respect for the way he plays."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes 'Opening Up Doors' As First Chilean-Born Player In NFL History

Reyes made history at the start of the season as the first Chilean-born player to make a roster in NFL history. He hopes he isn't the last.
news

WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

Washington made plenty of mistakes against the Giants Thursday night. Fortunately, all of them are fixable.
news

WFT Daily: The Hardest Catch Terry McLaurin Has Ever Made

McLaurin broke down his improbable 34-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers that eventually led to Washington taking a second-half lead.
news

WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

Heinicke broke down the pre-practice huddle on Wednesday, and based on how fired up his teammates were, he didn't disappoint.
news

WFT Daily: Dyami Brown Is 'A Big Play Waiting To Happen'

Brown is set to take on a bigger role in Sunday's game against the Chargers, but his coaches and teammates believe he can handle it.
news

WFT Daily: Cam Sims Is One Of Ryan Fitzpatrick's Favorites

Sims has become one of Washington's more important pieces on offense, and Fitzpatrick appreciates what he brings to the table.
news

WFT Daily: Logan Thomas Has Some Advice For Sammis Reyes And John Bates

Reyes and Bates will be playing in their first regular season game on Sunday. Thomas has some words of wisdom to pass on to the rookies.
news

WFT Daily: Chargers HC Brandon Staley Has 'A Lot Of Respect' For Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is expected to take another jump in his third season, and Staley is one of the people expecting big things from him.
news

WFT Daily: Curtis Samuel 'Looked Good' After Participating In Monday's Practice

Samuel ran routes for the first time since mid-August Monday afternoon, and Ron Rivera was pleased with Samuel's burst and catching passes in traffic.
news

WFT Daily: Jaret Patterson Has Barry Sanders In His Corner

Sanders has been a fan of Patterson since his college days at Buffalo and congratulated the undrafted rookie on making Washington's roster.
news

WFT Daily: 3 Washington Players Appear On ESPN's Top 100 Players List

Chase Young, Brandon Scherff and Terry McLaurin were ranked among the NFL's best players.
Advertising