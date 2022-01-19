The biggest lesson Jaret Patterson learned during his rookie season

That kind of production is what earned Patterson a spot on the 53-man roster, but that's when Patterson had to be patient for his next opportunity. He was mostly used on special teams for the next 12 games with his offensive snaps rarely going above 10%.

However, he did make the most of his carries when he got them, especially against the Denver Broncos, when he appeared in nearly as many snaps as he did in the previous seven games. He received 11 rushing attempts and ended up leading the team with 46 yards.

"That was nice to see him go out there," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "I think he did a nice job with what he got, and we'll continue to see him going forward."

Patterson's usage retracted back to its average after that, but it jumped up again once J.D. McKissic began to miss time with a neck injury and was eventually placed on Injured Reserve. While it's never ideal for a teammate to be out, the increased workload came at an opportune time. He was settling into his role on the offense, and head coach Ron Rivera had taken notice.