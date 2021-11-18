The case for DeAndre Carter to make his first Pro Bowl

Washington wasn't necessarily expecting Carter to be a heavy contributor on offense, but with receivers nursing injuries throughout the season, he has more than adequately filled that role. Terry McLaurin is still the team's top threat, but no one has made the most of his receptions on the roster than Carter. He leads the team with 16.4 yards per catch, and five of his 12 receptions has resulted in gains of at least 20 yards. McLaurin is the only player on the team with more of such receptions.

"DeAndre is a very serious professional," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "He's mostly a guy that plays inside, but he can play outside as well. He's quick and he's strong and we trust him to go make the plays."

Carter went his entire career without scoring a touchdown prior to joining Washington. He's scored three through nine games, the most-recent being his 20-yarder against the Tampa Buccaneers that made the score 13-0 in Washington's favor.

And Rivera believes there's still room to grow for Carter.

"A guy that's dynamic with the ball in his hands, you just can't focus all your energies on one guy right now and that's what he's helping us with."