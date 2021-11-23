Washington Football Daily | The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

Despite getting more attention from defensive backs each season, McLaurin has steadily improved from his exceptional rookie performance in 2019. He shored up all of his individual stats in 2020 and finished with his first 1,000-yard season. McLaurin is set to surpass his career-highs yet again. He already has more 100-yard games (four) than he did in all of last season, and he is now tied with Randy Moss and Hakeem Nicks for sixth place all-time among receivers with 60+ yard games in their first 39 career games.