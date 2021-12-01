Kaylan never did get to fight for that dream. During my junior year of college, when Kaylan was still in high school, he collapsed on the field during a preseason camp. He was in a coma for about a month and we started to see that he wasn't going to make it. Towards the end, I was at the hospital one day and got the sense that this was probably going to be my time to say goodbye. We got the room to ourselves and I made a promise to him that I was hoping to make it to the NFL for both us -- that I was going to do all the things that he wanted to do, that we wanted to do, for both of us.