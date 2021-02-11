The Plays That Lifted Chase Young To The Defensive Rookie Of The Year Award

Chase Young sprinted down the sideline, ball palmed in his left hand, end zone within his sights.

In a season full of standout plays, Young's scoop-and-score against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 could be the most memorable, the most did-he-really-just-do-that moment of his rookie season with the Washington Football Team.

Quarterback Nick Mullens coughed the ball up, and Young had eyes for nothing else except the ball resting on the turf. He took it 47 yards the other way, flipping the ball into the air once he crossed the goal line.

Young earned the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award on Saturday for plays like that one. He finished his first season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries -- none bigger than that touchdown scamper against the 49ers.