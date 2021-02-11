News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

The Plays That Lifted Chase Young To The Defensive Rookie Of The Year Award

Feb 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Andy Kostka

The Washington Times

chase-young-player-of-the-month
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) is shown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The last time Baker Mayfield faced a talented, quarterback-seeking defensive line anchored by the No. 2 overall draft pick, things didn't go well. The San Francisco 49ers menaced and mauled Mayfield last season. On Sunday the Browns' QB faces Washington's ferocious front.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Chase Young sprinted down the sideline, ball palmed in his left hand, end zone within his sights.

In a season full of standout plays, Young's scoop-and-score against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 could be the most memorable, the most did-he-really-just-do-that moment of his rookie season with the Washington Football Team.

Quarterback Nick Mullens coughed the ball up, and Young had eyes for nothing else except the ball resting on the turf. He took it 47 yards the other way, flipping the ball into the air once he crossed the goal line.

Young earned the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year award on Saturday for plays like that one. He finished his first season with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries -- none bigger than that touchdown scamper against the 49ers.

While the former No. 2 pick's contributions go beyond those numbers, attracting considerable attention from offensive lines, Young made several game-changing plays throughout the season that helped propel Washington to an NFC East title.

There were rookie moments, of course. Young's roughing the passer penalty late in the Week 10 matchup with Detroit pushed the Lions closer to their game-winning field goal. But the bulk of Young's displays separated himself from a strong rookie class of defenders that included the Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. and Ravens' Patrick Queen.

It all started Week 1, when Young's relentlessness rushing the quarterback first showed itself at the NFL level. He finished that outing with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Initially, quarterback Carson Wentz seemed to slip away from Young's bear hug. The defensive end held onto Wentz's cleat, though, then scrambled his way forward to knock the ball from Wentz's grasp -- his first sack and forced fumble on the same play.

"As advertised," Ryan Kerrigan said of Young after that Week 1 win.

Related Links

Young seemed to hit another level after his costly penalty against Detroit. He showed it the next week against the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup that began a four-game winning streak. In a meeting against the No. 1 pick in the draft, Young won the goal line battle.

Quarterback Joe Burrow scrambled, and Young chased him down, applying a pounding hit to prevent a touchdown while also dislodging the ball for a fumble.

Two weeks later, when Washington upset previously undefeated Pittsburgh, Young made another game-altering play.

Facing fourth-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line, Young exploded past tight end Eric Ebron on the line, leaped out and snared running back Benny Snell with one arm, holding him short of the end zone.

Then there were the final two weeks of the regular season, when Washington needed big plays if a playoff berth would happen.

Young delivered, first with a strip-sack on Teddy Bridgewater in an eventual loss before his final regular-season contribution against the Eagles: one sack, two tackles, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery that helped seal the victory and secure a meeting with Tampa Bay in the wild card round.

All those plays added up to make Young the Defensive Rookie of the Year, with his scoop-and-score against the 49ers standing just apart, more memorable than the rest. And those performances in his debut season suggest there's plenty more to come for Young in Washington.

Read more Washington Football Team coverage in The Washington Times, HERE.

Related Content

news

Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf Cream Of The Crop From Packed 2019 Draft Class

Both second-year wide receivers have already gone over 1,000 yards this season.
news

With Win Over Bengals And Eagles' Loss, NFC East Suddenly Breaking Washington's Way

Washington is tied with the first-place Eagles in the loss column.
news

Given The Opportunity, Cam Sims Has A Breakout Game For Washington

Sims, who entered Sunday's game with 88-career receiving yards, made three catches for 110 yards against the Giants.
news

Inside The Curious Mind Of Rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Gandy-Golden's next challenge is developing into a successful NFL wideout for the Washington Football Team.
news

Montez Sweat Bulks Up Ahead Of Second Season

Sweat, the team's second first-round pick in 2019, is focused on building on his late-season surge.
news

NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement To Host Virtual Offseason Program

This year, classroom instruction and on-field activities will be replaced by online instruction and virtual workouts.
news

Adrian Peterson Celebrates Birthday By Donating $100,000 Through Charity To Aid Coronavirus Victims

Adrian Peterson turned 35 years old Saturday, and in doing so, the Redskins running back made a notable contribution to help fight COVID-19.
news

'He's Going To Burn You:' Inside The Challenge Of Facing Draft Prospect Chase Young

Young's combination of explosive speed, deceptive hands and raw power posed enormous problems for his college opponents. 
news

'It's Always The People Behind You Talking The Loudest': Guice Eager To Shed Injury-Prone Label

Guice has played in just five games over his first two NFL seasons.
news

Adrian Peterson Stepped Up As This Season's Team Leader For Redskins

Adrian Peterson became an important voice to his teammates throughout the season -- and it's partially why the Redskins will explore bringing the 33-year-old back in 2019 despite having second-rounder Derrius Guice returning from a torn ACL.
news

Adrian Peterson, Defense Must Return As Strengths For Redskins

As Washington has dropped three of its last four games, the Redskins have regressed in two areas that were crucial to their success: running the ball and shutting down opposing teams.

Advertising