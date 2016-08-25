The Rides Of Redskins Rides: Part 5

Want the chance to meet some great Redskins players? Want the chance of having your ride displayed on the Redskins' official practice field? You can enter!

All Redskins' fans are welcome to join the Easterns Automotive Group's 9th Annual Redskins Rides event at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.

The event will be held in Loudoun County, Va., as fans can not only enjoy the facility and their favorite Redskins players, but also the beautiful automobiles.

This car is a perfect example of the types of vehicles that will be on display Saturday. The burgundy, gold and white embody Redskins spirit on every inch of the car. Even with the top down, this convertible is an eye-catcher for any fan, especially with the stripes boldly running down the side.

It's hard mistaking what team is being represented, with the colors matching the Redskins perfectly. No Redskins fan should miss out an opportunity to see cars or show off their car with this level of team spirit.

Make sure to clear your schedule for the last weekend in August as the event is scheduled for that Saturday, Aug. 27. To stay updated on the event, make sure to stay connected here, at the Redskins Ride official website and their official Facebook page.