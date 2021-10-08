The Washington Football Team announces enhanced suites experience for the 2021 season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va, October 8, 2021 -- As part of the Washington Football Team's ongoing commitment to providing the best gameday experience for fans, the team has invested in suite enhancements for the 2021 season.

New this year is an expanded, chef-inspired suite menu featuring mouthwatering options such as Maryland Crab Cakes, Boneless Beef Short Ribs, and the Everything Legendary plant-based burger. All the culinary delights, which will vary for each home game, are crafted to be easy-to-eat and delicious. Additionally, fans can now enjoy carving stations and omelet stations in each Owner's Club Suite. A mixologist or bartender also will be stationed in the Owner's Club to serve up fans' favorite mixed beverages.

With customized support a key focus, dedicated attendants and client service managers will ensure a smooth experience for everything related to gameday, including digital tickets, menu ordering, and more. In addition, suites have been updated with new gameday shots and artwork to complement additional aesthetic changes throughout.

"The enhancements to our suites experience reaffirm our commitment to delivering the best gameday experience for all fans," said Joey Colby-Begovich, Vice President of Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team. "We're excited for our suite-level guests to enjoy the best the Washington Football team has to offer while they cheer on the Burgundy & Gold at FedExField."

Suite members also will benefit from several new and expanded partnerships with UV Angel, ChargeTech, and Grubhub.

Beginning with the Oct. 10 home game, all suites at FedExField will be equipped with a state-of-the-art UV Angel Clean Air™ Pathogen Control Technology, an unobtrusive environmental air treatment system that uses ultraviolet light to automatically and continuously treat the air and reduce pathogens in occupied spaces. With a modern integrated design, UV Angel Air operates independent of the HVAC system and combines standard commercial in-ceiling designs with a proprietary UV-C air treatment system. Air is pulled into the sealed high-intensity UV-C chamber where it neutralizes pathogens with up to 99.99% effectiveness. The clean, treated air is then returned to the room, where guests and staff that are in the room, can be assured the air is safely being treated 24/7/365.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the Washington Football team to protect their guests and staff with our UV Angel technology." said Tom Byrne, UV Angel CEO. "Our technology is engineered to reduce the risk of person-to-person pathogen transmission and create safer, cleaner indoor air and surfaces.

To keep fans powered up and connected all gameday long, suites will also feature a complimentary ChargeTech CS9 Pro Desktop Charging Station. This station boasts retractable charging cables, including Apple lightning for iPhone 5 and newer, Micro-USB for Android devices, and Type-C for newer devices. The station also features one AC outlet on the side, one USB port for additional cables, and a wireless charging zone on top of the unit to charge Qi-compatible devices.

Fans located on the suite level also will have the ability to tap into the Washington Football Team's groundbreaking partnership with Grubhub. Beginning this season, fans can order from approximately twenty stadium vendors through the Grubhub app as part of a custom ordering experience designed specifically for FedExField. Additionally, later this season, fans seated on the suite level will have the ability to order merchandise from the Team Store through the Grubhub app.