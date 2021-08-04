News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

The Washington Football Team Welcomes Fans Back for 2021 Season, Announces Updated Stadium Policies and Protocols

Aug 04, 2021 at 02:02 PM
fedex

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – August 4, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today updated stadium policies and protocols for games and events at FedExField for the 2021 season. The team is excited to welcome fans back for the 2021 season, and places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. These policies will help to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedExField. 

Some of the new policies for this season include:
Recommended Mask Wearing: Face coverings are recommended for FedExField guests who are not vaccinated and optional for guests who are vaccinated. These mask guidelines may be updated consistent with applicable local regulations and/or FedExField policy.
FedExField is Now Cashless: Patrons at FedExField will have the chance to enjoy great food and beverage options throughout the stadium with cashless payment. Payment via credit/debit cards with scan/chip and mobile devices will be accepted at all points of sale.
Tailgating Returns to FedExField: Fans attending events at FedExField will have the opportunity to tailgate around the facility. For specific details, please see the "Tailgating" section in the stadium guide. 
Approved Fan Attire: We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.

A full list of health and safety policies can be found here and a full list of stadium protocols can be found at our Stadium Guide.

It is expected that each ticket holder agrees to uphold the Ticket Holder Promise when attending any event at FedExField. Additionally, and as part of the Washington Football Team Fan Code of Conduct, the team asks that all fans help to make every FedExField experience great for every fan. This includes not using foul or offensive language, no fighting or engaging in unruly behavior, not throwing anything inside the stadium, drinking responsibly when drinking, and always following instructions from stadium staff. If a guest sees someone not following health and safety policies or stadium protocols, FedExField support staff can be contacted for assistance by texting "SAFE" to 69050 or calling the gameday hotline at 301-276-6100.

The Washington Football Team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField in coordination with local leadership and health officials to ensure the best NFL gameday experience for all FedExField guests. Guests should check FedExFieldSafe before any visit to the stadium for the latest health and safety protocols.

Related Content

news

Washington Signs G Ross Reynolds, Place 2 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis Partner to Launch Single Mothers' Workforce Program

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and Primis today announced the launch of the "Primis Works" program to provide single mothers in the Richmond area with the training and support necessary for a rewarding and blossoming career in the finance industry.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

USA Rugby to host legendary New Zealand All Blacks in Washington, DC On Oct. 23 at FedExField

The U.S. Men's National Rugby Team, The Eagles, will host the most successful rugby team on the planet, the New Zealand All Blacks, for the first time ever in Washington, DC.
news

Washington Football Team And United Airlines Announce COVID Relief Grant Program

United Airlines will fund COVID relief grants for select businesses from the Washington Football Team Black Engagement Network's Shop Black Directory.
news

Washington Football Team to Offer No Fees on Single-Game Ticket Purchases This Weekend 

s a thank you to fans and in celebration of the summer season, the Washington Football Team today announced that the Team will be waiving all single-game ticket fees for a limited time this upcoming holiday weekend.
news

Washington Football Team Fans Can Now Register For Free Fan Passes For Training Camp 

Team Reveals 2021 Training Camp Theme Days and Practice Schedule
news

Washington Football Team Selects "Fan Ambassador Network" To Support A Reimagined Gameday Experience

Members will serve as the Voice of the Fanbase throughout the 2021 season.
news

Vistaprint Named Official Design Partner Of The Washington Football Team In New Multi-Year Deal 

Vistaprint will also work closely with the Washington Football Team to support its Shop Black initiative, a directory of black-owned businesses in the DMV, curated by the team's Black Engagement Network.
news

Washington Football Charitable Foundation and The Washington Alumni Association Host Sixth Annual Washington Charity Golf Classic Presented by Pepsi

The Washington Football Charitable Foundation and the Washington Alumni Association will host the sixth annual Washington Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 28 at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va.
Advertising