These Redskins Have Stood Out Midway Through The Season

Running Back Adrian Peterson

Peterson struggled to get things going on the ground through five weeks, netting just 98 yards on 40 carries. But since Callahan became the Redskins' interim head coach and preached a commitment to the running game, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has flourished. Fresh off an 108-yard performance against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13, Peterson has amassed 383 rushing yards on 75 touches over the past four games.

"He is a walking Hall of Famer; first ballot, no doubt in my mind," McLaurin said of Peterson. "It is pretty cool to be in my rookie year and to be walking with a guy like that. I remember coming in the first day and saying, 'That is Adrian Peterson.' He is such a good teammate and such a great leader. He gives me a lot of confidence as a rookie to go out there and be successful. I am glad he got to be honored in a place where he did so much."

Defensive End Matt Ioannidis

Ioannidis has built on a strong 2018 campaign, already recording a career-best 38 total tackles (22 solo) and a team-high 4.5 sacks.