This Day In History: Redskins Draft Darrell Green

His production didn't just stop there, of course, as he also record a 61-yard punt return for touchdown on his first-career touch and may be best remember for his touchdown return against the Chicago Bears in 1988.

Oh, and remember when Tony Dorsett thought nobody could stop him but Green did?

Maybe that is actually his best moment.

We could go on and on and on about Green's career with the Redskins, but regardless, it's easy to say the Redskins made one of their best decisions ever by selecting him right after the Miami Dolphins picked Dan Marino.

He helped the burgundy and gold add to their Lombardi Trophy collection and was eventually elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Art Monk.

CHIME IN:*As written above, Green had so many great moments with the Redskins, but does one stand out to you? If so, let us know below! *

