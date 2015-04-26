News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

This Day In History: Redskins Draft Darrell Green

Apr 26, 2015 at 10:02 AM
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

Happy Birthday, Darrell Green!

Thirty-two years ago today, with the very last pick in the first-round of 1983 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins selected a small yet speedy cornerback out of Texas A&I University by the name of Darrell Green.

Yeah, the same Darrell Green who would go on to play 20 seasons with the Redskins, recording a franchise-high 54 interceptions along with six return touchdowns.

Darrell Green, Art Monk Hall of Fame Induction

Darrell Green waves to fans.
Darrell Green waves to fans.

Art Monk is welcomed by fans at the induction ceremony.
Art Monk is welcomed by fans at the induction ceremony.

Fireworks, as the Hall of Fame enshrinees are introduced.
Fireworks, as the Hall of Fame enshrinees are introduced.

Art Monk earned Hall of Fame induction--finally--after eight years.
Art Monk earned Hall of Fame induction--finally--after eight years.

The 2008 Hall of Fame class, as a group after the ceremony.
The 2008 Hall of Fame class, as a group after the ceremony.

Darrell Green admires his likeness, as his son Jared looks on.
Darrell Green admires his likeness, as his son Jared looks on.

Joe Gibbs raises his fists to the Redskins fan-filled stadium.
Joe Gibbs raises his fists to the Redskins fan-filled stadium.

Redskins fans packed Fawcett Stadium to pay tribute to Art Monk and Darrell Green.
Redskins fans packed Fawcett Stadium to pay tribute to Art Monk and Darrell Green.

Darrell Green is all smiles as he is introduced at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Aug. 2.
Darrell Green is all smiles as he is introduced at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Aug. 2.

Former Redskins assistant coach Emmitt Thomas was inducted as a Kansas City Chief.
Former Redskins assistant coach Emmitt Thomas was inducted as a Kansas City Chief.

Art Monk acknowledges fans during the ceremony.g.jpg
Art Monk acknowledges fans during the ceremony.g.jpg

Darrell Green played 20 years in his Hall of Fame career.
Darrell Green played 20 years in his Hall of Fame career.

Darrell Green's Hall of Fame likeness is revealed.
Darrell Green's Hall of Fame likeness is revealed.

Art Monk at the podium, reflecting on his career.
Art Monk at the podium, reflecting on his career.

His production didn't just stop there, of course, as he also record a 61-yard punt return for touchdown on his first-career touch and may be best remember for his touchdown return against the Chicago Bears in 1988.

Oh, and remember when Tony Dorsett thought nobody could stop him but Green did?

Maybe that is actually his best moment.  

We could go on and on and on about Green's career with the Redskins, but regardless, it's easy to say the Redskins made one of their best decisions ever by selecting him right after the Miami Dolphins picked Dan Marino.

He helped the burgundy and gold add to their Lombardi Trophy collection and was eventually elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Art Monk.

Advertising