This Little Redskins Fan Does NOT Like The Giants

Remember the time in your life when whatever your parents told you was indisputable.

Well, an ear-piercing reaction occurred in the latest mother-and-son edition, this time involving allegiance to the Redskins.

"You're going to play for the Giants and you're going to be happy," the mother driving tells her son, dressed in a burgundy jersey, in the backseat.

"I don't like Giants!" he screams.

As the mother begins chanting more about the Giants, her son has clearly had it.

"I LIKE REDSKINS!"

Poor guy. At least we know he'll be a loyal fan in the face of NFC East adversity.

