Thomas Says He's Ready To 'Step Up'





Devin Thomas knows his role now.

Starting wide receiver for the Washington Redskins.

His goal this offseason?

Keep it that way.

After a year and a half of learning the NFL game and fine-tuning his skills, Thomas emerged as a starter midseason last year. He ended up starting 10-of-14 games and he caught 25 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Now he feels it's his job to lose.

Thomas, entering his third NFL season, has just 40 career receptions, so even though he's a starter he is still establishing himself.

His new approach and new attitude is certainly welcome at Redskins Park, though.

"I just feel like this is my time to step up, and really be a leader around here," he said. "I've finally matured to the point where I'm ready for that role. So I definitely look forward to taking on that challenge."

Thomas, listed at 6-2 and 215 pounds last season, was noticeably bigger as he met with reporters in a Thursday afternoon media session.

He said he has been aggressive with his training this offseason.

"I've been in Miami pretty much just getting my mind right and expecting big things this year," he said. "Knowing the situation with what we want now, finally, with the coaching staff and having everything set up--it couldn't get any better. So I definitely just came with the right attitude, ready to go."

Thomas learned the West Coast offense employed by former head coach Jim Zorn the last two years. Now he is learning a variation of the same scheme, this one employed by offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Thomas said he expects to "move around a lot" in the new offense, lining up at several spots along the line of scrimmage.

"The coaches want to put is in situations to be successful," he said. "They want to pretty much move you around and get the best matchup."