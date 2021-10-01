News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 Keys To Washington's Week 4 Battle Against The Atlanta Falcons

Oct 01, 2021 at 02:54 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

3_Keys100121
Running back Antonio Gibson carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26, 2021. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Football Team is back on the road to play the Atlanta Falcons hoping to get back to .500. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.

1. Put pressure on Matt Ryan.

Washington's defense was held without a sack for just the third game in Ron Rivera's tenure against the Buffalo Bills. If Washington wants to take advantage of the Falcons' offense, which ranks 28th in the NFL, it needs to make quarterback Matt Ryan uncomfortable.

Luckily, there's a prime opportunity to do that against the Falcons' offensive line. The group has already allowed seven sacks on Ryan , but there are more numbers that reveal the depth of its troubles. In Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Pro Football Focus gave the Falcons' offensive line a pass-blocking grade of 1.4 out of 100.

The pressure felt by Ryan on a weekly basis has started to affect the veteran quarterback. Against the New York Giants, Ryan led the league with three "turnover-worthy passes," per PFF. And considering that Ryan is more of a stationary player, as opposed to the likes of Josh Allen, linemen like Daron Payne, who had 11 pressures against the Bills, should see their rushes reach their mark more often.

And while it's undeniable that Washington's pass-rush has struggled, there's still signs it can be dominant. Montez Sweat, for example, has a pass-rush win rate of 90.5%, which is on par with Myles Garrett. It's a matter of time before the pass-rush finally breaks loose, and there's a chance for it to happen Sunday.

Related Links

2. Start fast.

Washington has experienced issues getting stops and maintaining drives to start games. Washington has allowed opening scores to all three of its opponents thus far, while all three of its own opening drives have ended in punts.

That's not a pretty stats, but it just so happens that Atlanta has had similar struggles. The only difference is that the Giants were held to a field goal in Week 3. For a team that has only scored once on an opening drive since the start of the 2020 season, it's an opportunity to take an early lead.

"We just have to consistently execute," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "I gotta make sure I evaluate what I'm doing and make sure I'm putting our guys in the best and the best position to make plays. Just come out ready to play and play fast."

Turner made the point that Washington has often gotten in its own way on drives. Washington had a third-down conversion to start the game against the Bills, but a penalty erased a chunk of yardage gained by Terry McLaurin.

Washington can't put itself in position for that to happen, Turner said. When Washington can put together drives, like it did against the Giants, it led to success. But playing with a lead, rather than a deficit, will help open up the playbook, allowing Turner to use its playmakers more often.

3. Lean on offensive playmakers.

Speaking of those playmakers, there have been a handful who have had solid starts to the season. Antonio Gibson is 12th in the NFL with 190 yards and averaging 4.2 yards per carry. His ground game is a large part of 285 total yards, which is helped by his 73-yard touchdown reception against the Bills, through the first three games.

In the passing game, Terry McLaurin has lived up to his reputation once again with three games of at least 60 yards and a 107-yard outing against the Giants. He leads the league with seven contested catches and has the league's second-best contested catch grade, according to PFF.

If Washington wants to come away from Atlanta with a win, it will need to utilize both Gibson and McLaurin. If that happens, it should open things up for the offense's complementary players, including Dyami Brown, Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic. And with Atlanta being the second-worst defense Washington has faced, in terms of total yards allowed, the team could bounce back from mustering only 290 yards against the Bills.

Related Content

news

Washington Vs. Falcons Preview: A Chance To Bounce Back

The Washington Football Team has a chance to bounce back from its loss to the Buffalo Bills with another road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Bills

The Washington Football Team travelled to play the Buffalo Bills and couldn't find its footing in a 43-21 loss. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bills Inactives, Week 3

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

3 Keys To Washington's Road Matchup With The Bills

After splitting its first two home games, Washington will travel for the first time this season to face the Buffalo Bills. Here are three keys to securing its first road win against the Bills since 1987, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington Vs. Bills Preview: The First Road Test

The Washington Football Team has its first road game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills Here's everything you need to know about the Week 3 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

A Closer Look At The Wild Ending To Washington's Victory

The last five minutes of Washington's victory over the Giants were an emotional roller coaster. Here's a closer look at how Washington pulled out the win.
news

Game Balls: 4 Standouts In Washington's Week 2 Win Over The Giants

These four players delivered standout performances in the Washington Football Team's 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. Here's a look at each played in the last-second victory.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Win Over The Giants

The Washington Football hosted the New York Giants in primetime and came away with a last-second dramatic 30-29 win. Here are five takeaways from the victory.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 2

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants
news

3 Keys To Washington's Thursday Night Matchup Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team has a chance to bounce back from a loss with a Thursday night NFC East game against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.
news

Washington Vs. Giants Preview: An Early Division Battle

After dropping the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-16, the Washington Football Team is facing an early NFC East battle with another home matchup against the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the Week 2 matchup, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticking partner of the Washington Football Team.
Advertising