3 Keys To Washington's Week 4 Battle Against The Atlanta Falcons

1. Put pressure on Matt Ryan.

Washington's defense was held without a sack for just the third game in Ron Rivera's tenure against the Buffalo Bills. If Washington wants to take advantage of the Falcons' offense, which ranks 28th in the NFL, it needs to make quarterback Matt Ryan uncomfortable.

Luckily, there's a prime opportunity to do that against the Falcons' offensive line. The group has already allowed seven sacks on Ryan , but there are more numbers that reveal the depth of its troubles. In Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Pro Football Focus gave the Falcons' offensive line a pass-blocking grade of 1.4 out of 100.

The pressure felt by Ryan on a weekly basis has started to affect the veteran quarterback. Against the New York Giants, Ryan led the league with three "turnover-worthy passes," per PFF. And considering that Ryan is more of a stationary player, as opposed to the likes of Josh Allen, linemen like Daron Payne, who had 11 pressures against the Bills, should see their rushes reach their mark more often.