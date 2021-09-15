3 Keys To Washington's Thursday Night Matchup Against The Giants

Any opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

After dropping its season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Washington Football Team has a chance to bounce back with a Thursday night NFC East game against the New York Giants. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.

1. Keep Daniel Jones in the pocket

Daniel Jones tends to play well against Washington; in fact, four of his eight career wins have come against the burgundy and gold. Ron Rivera gave one reason why he's been so successful: his ability as a runner.

"He's a dynamic runner," Rivera said. "He's a quarterback that can take advantage of that."

Jones has had varying degrees of success scrambling against Washington. He did the most damage in Week 6 last season, when he had seven carries for 74 yards. Over the past three years, Jones has 729 yards on 116 carries.