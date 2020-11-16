3 Reasons For Washington's Slow Starts This Season

1. Turnovers

Following Washington's bye week, Rivera was asked to evaluate his team's offensive performance during the first seven games.

"Offensively, it really comes down to protecting the ball," Rivera said Nov. 4. "If you go back and look at the games we lost -- games that you can point to and say 'Hey, we had a chance' -- you can say Cleveland, you can say Arizona. We had some key turnovers that really hurt us, and they took advantage as football teams. You sit there and say, 'OK those games -- and New York -- you have three games that you can point at and say turnovers really cost us.'"

In Week 2 against Arizona, Washington was set up inside the red zone after an interception from Landon Collins in the first quarter. With the chance to tie the game with a touchdown, Dwayne Haskins Jr. fumbled to give Arizona the ball right back. And when the defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, Steven Sims Jr. muffed a punt at Washington's 40-yard line. The Cardinals capitalized on the short field with another touchdown to go up 14-0, and Washington never got closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

That trend continued a week later in Cleveland. After going ahead, 7-3, Haskins threw two second-quarter interceptions that resulted in 14 unanswered points and a 17-7 deficit at the break.

But none of these giveaways were as costly as those in two games against the New York Giants. In Week 6, a pair of mishaps by quarterback Kyle Allen led to 14 of the Giants' 20 points. Three weeks later, the Giants scored 10 points on two first-quarter turnovers and forced five turnovers overall in the 23-20 win.