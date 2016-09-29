Throwback Thursday: Clinton Portis Goes Off In Washington's Tight Win Over Cleveland

For today's Throwback Thursday moment presented by presented by SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at Clinton Portis' big game in Washington's 14-11 victory over the Browns.

In his seven years with the Redskins, Clinton Portis somehow only made it to one Pro Bowl, despite rushing for more than 1,200 yards in four different seasons. Nevertheless, 2008 was Portis's lone Pro Bowl season with Washington, and his Week 7 performance against the Browns was a big part of it.