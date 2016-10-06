News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Throwback Thursday: Kirk Cousins Comes Off The Bench To Play Hero In Overtime Win Over Ravens

Oct 06, 2016 at 02:10 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/mattern-17-headshot.jpg
Perry Mattern

Digital Media Producer

kirk-cousins-subway-tbt-ravens-660-350.jpg

For today's Throwback Thursday moment presented by * SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at an overtime win over the Ravens, which was led by rookie Trent Williams coming off the bench late in the fourth quarter.*

Coming off the bench to play quarterback in an NFL game is difficult. Coming off the bench to finish a game-tying touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter – that's a whole different story.

But on Dec. 9, 2012, that's exactly what rookie quarterback Kirk Cousins did. He only threw two passes that afternoon against Baltimore, completing both for 26 yards, including an 11-yard touch pass to Pierre* *Garçon in the end zone with 29 seconds remaining in regulation.

SubwayBrandRevit_Logo-_-_RGB----2016.jpg

The Cousins-to-Garçon completion cut the Ravens' lead to 28-26, meaning the Redskins needed the two-point conversion. Washington tied it when Cousins lowered his shoulder into the end zone on a designed quarterback sneak from the shotgun.

In overtime, Baltimore possessed the ball first, but the Redskins defense forced a punt. Cousins's fellow rookie – seventh-round pick Richard Crawford – shared the heroics of the afternoon as he returned the first punt of overtime 64 yards to the Baltimore 24-yard line. Three players later, Kai Forbath drilled a 34-yard field goal to seal a 31-28 victory for the Redskins.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Balls: 4 Standouts In Washington's Week 2 Win Over The Giants

These four players delivered standout performances in the Washington Football Team's 30-29 victory over the New York Giants. Here's a look at each played in the last-second victory.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Win Over The Giants

The Washington Football hosted the New York Giants in primetime and came away with a last-second dramatic 30-29 win. Here are five takeaways from the victory.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 2

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants
news

5 Of The Best Moments From Bobby Mitchell's Career In Washington

Washington has retired Mitchell's No. 49 and renamed the lower seating bowl of FedExField in his honor.
Advertising