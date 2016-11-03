News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Throwback Thursday: Nick Novak Earns Redemption In Wild Win Over Cowboys

Nov 03, 2016 at 01:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/mattern-17-headshot.jpg
Perry Mattern

Digital Media Producer

subway-tbt-novak-fg.jpg

For today's Throwback Thursday moment presented by *SUBWAY® *restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at ridiculous finish that included a penalty to force an untimed down and a game-winning field goal.

When Nick Novak missed a 49-yard field goal wide right to take the lead with 35 seconds remaining, he couldn't have imagined he'd get another chance just minutes later.

But on Nov. 5, 2006, Novak did get that chance in wild string of events that led to a 22-19 win over Dallas at FedExField. Following Novak's miss, the Cowboys were able to move to the Washington 17-yard line on a 28-yard pass from Tony Romo to Jason Witten. That set up Dallas kicker Mike Vanderjagt with a chance to win the game with a 35-yard field goal.

SubwayBrandRevit_Logo-_-_RGB----2016.jpg

Instead, Vanderjagt's kick was blocked by Washington's Troy Vincent and scooped up by Sean Taylor, who took off initially towards his own end zone to elude Dallas special teamers. Eventually the creative Taylor got going in the right direction and returned it 30 yards as time expired. However, the Redskins got a bonus: Dallas lineman Kyle Kosier was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty as he tried to tackle Taylor.

That set up an untimed down, and a chance at redemption for Novak – this time it was a 47-yard field goal attempt. Novak just barely snuck his kick inside the right upright and took off running with a tight fist pump in celebration of Washington's victory.

Don't forget, when the Redskins win so do you! Go to *www.redskins.com/subway the day after a Redskins win for your free*SUBWAY® Restaurants 6inch sub coupon!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFC Playoff Picture | Washington is on the move

Washington has entered the playoff discussion with six games left. Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture heading into Week 13.
news

Washington-Raiders Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Wake Up Washington | A case of the (Victory) Mondays

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Numbers to know from Washington's win in the desert

The Washington Football Team won its fourth straight game Sunday night as it took down the Las Vegas Raiders to climb back to .500. Here are three key numbers from the matchup.
Advertising