Throwback Thursday: Nick Novak Earns Redemption In Wild Win Over Cowboys

Instead, Vanderjagt's kick was blocked by Washington's Troy Vincent and scooped up by Sean Taylor, who took off initially towards his own end zone to elude Dallas special teamers. Eventually the creative Taylor got going in the right direction and returned it 30 yards as time expired. However, the Redskins got a bonus: Dallas lineman Kyle Kosier was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty as he tried to tackle Taylor.

That set up an untimed down, and a chance at redemption for Novak – this time it was a 47-yard field goal attempt. Novak just barely snuck his kick inside the right upright and took off running with a tight fist pump in celebration of Washington's victory.