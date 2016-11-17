News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Throwback Thursday: Redskins Seal Comeback Victory Over Packers With Overtime kick

Nov 17, 2016 at 01:00 AM
For today's Throwback Thursday moment presented by SUBWAY® restaurants, Redskins.com looks back at the Redskins overtime victory over the Green Bay Packers in 2010.*

It looked like the Redskins were going to miss an opportunity to defeat a strong Green Bay Packers squad at FedExField on Oct. 10, 2010.

But Washington would leave the fan base smiling, even if it meant extra football.

Trailing by 10 early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Donovan McNabb connected with wide receiver Anthony Armstrong on a 48-yard touchdown to pull the Redskins within three in the final regulation frame.

With only a little more than an minute left, kicker Graham Gano would knock through a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 13. A missed Mason Crosby field goal as time expired would send the game into overtime.

After the teams traded possessions to open the extra period, safety LaRon Landry intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, setting up the Redskins for a game-winning drive.

After moving the ball down to the Packers' 15-yard line, Gano would knock in a 33-yard field goal to give the Redskins their third win of the 2010 season.

