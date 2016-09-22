Throwback Thursday: Riley Smith Does it All in Redskins' Inaugural Game

Subway, Redskins.com looks back at the very first Redskins game – a win over the New York Giants in September of 1937.
Almost 25,000 fans arrived in Griffith Stadium for the Redskins' inaugural game of the franchise's history against the New York Giants. Riley Smith made sure Washington fans went home happy.
On Sept. 16, 1937, Smith accounted for each point as the Redskins beat the Giants 13-3 to start the team's history off in style. Smith kicked a field goal in the first quarter to put Washington on top, but his big play came much later.
In the fourth quarter, with the game tied 3-3, Smith returned an interception 60 yards for the game's only touchdown. Smith kicked the extra point and then added an 18-yard field goal later to cap off his banner day.
The Redskins would later beat the Giants for the Eastern Championship on their way to a league championship in Washington's inaugural season.