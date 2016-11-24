News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Throwback Thursday: 'We Want Dallas!'

Nov 24, 2016 at 02:00 AM
Redskins.com looks back at the Redskins victory over the Cowboys in the 1982 NFC Championship game.

In every classic rivalry, there are several memorable moments. The Redskins-Cowboys rivalry is no different.

But nobody could forget the ans in RFK Stadium chanting, "We Want Dallas!" The fans got their wish, and the Redskins would go on to defeat the Cowboys 31-17 in the 1983 NFC Championship Game on Jan. 22, 1983.

John Riggins carried the offense, totaling 140 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Defensive tackle Darryl Grant provided the iconic moment of the game, finishing off his pick-six by high stepping into the end zone to seal a trip to the Super Bowl.

A week later, the Redskins would defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII, their first NFL championship in the Super Bowl Era.

