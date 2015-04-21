Tidbits To Chew On From 2015 Redskins Schedule

RELATED LINK:
--Updated: Redskins Offseason Roster In Photos
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
The wait is finally over!
While the Washington Redskins knew for quite some time who they'd be playing during the 2015 season, tonight they found out in what order their matchups will go.
They are as follows:
As you look up and down the schedule (because we know you will at least a few times) and dissect the matchups, have a look at some notes on each game before they take place:
- Redskins vs. Dolphins: This will mark the first time that Robert Griffin III and Ryan Tannehill – 2012 first-round draft picks – face off as professionals. This will also be the regular-season debut for Ndamukong Suh as a member of the Dolphins. In five seasons with the Lions, the former second-overall pick amassed 239 tackles and 36 sacks.
- Redskins vs. Rams: This will mark the 11th time these two NFC foes have squared off since 2000. As for the Rams' quarterback situation, Nick Foles, who was acquired via trade during the offseason, will face the Redskins once again. The Redskins rattled Foles in his only game at FedExField (2012), as the Arizona product threw two interceptions in a 31-6 Redskins victory.
- Redskins at Giants: The burgundy and gold's first away game of the season will be a nationally televised Thursday Night Football Matchup with the Giants. These two NFC East rivals have faced each other 166 times since their first matchup in 1932. This will mark the return of Perry Fewell – the Redskins' defensive backs coach – to New York. Fewell was the Giants defensive coordinator for five seasons (2010-14).
- Redskins vs. Eagles: The last time these two teams faced off, kicker Kai Forbath put the Redskins up for good with only a handful of seconds left on the clock. This, of course, will be the Redskins' first of two games against the Eagles this year. As Philadelphia's quarterback situation remains fluid, Washington could see one of several quarterbacks (Sam Bradford, Mark Sanchez, Matt Barkley and the recently signed Tim Tebow).
- Redskins at Falcons: This will mark the fourth time that the Redskins play the Falcons at the Georgia Dome, as the two most recently played against each other there during the 2013 season. Atlanta has several former Redskins in their organization including Leonard Hankerson, Kyle Shanahan and Bobby Turner.
- Redskins at Jets: Washington returns to MetLife Stadium in the span of four weeks, this time taking on the Jets of the NFC East. The last time the Redskins played the Jets on their turf, they won in overtime. New Jets head coach Todd Bowles, meanwhile, played eight seasons with the Redskins.
- Redskins vs. Buccaneers: For the third time in four seasons, these two teams will battle on the field in a regular-season setting. Tampa Bay, of course, currently holds the No. 1-overall pick in this year's NFL Draft and have been linked to Florida State's Jameis Winston and Oregon's Marcus Mariota among others.
- Redskins at Patriots: Traveling north to take on the defending Super Bowl champs, these two teams saw each other for three straight days during training camp last season. The revamped Redskins defense will look to slow down three-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.
- Redskins vs. Saints: The last time these two teams faced off, Griffin III, who was making his NFL debut, led the Redskins to a thrilling 40-32 victory behind 362 offensive yards and two touchdowns. On the other side is nine-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees who has thrown for more than 56,000 yards and 396 touchdowns during his career.
- Redskins at Panthers: In a possible matchup of former Heisman Trophy winners, the Redskins will see Cam Newton and Co. on their field after they came to Washington in 2012. Carolina has made the playoff each of the last two seasons.
- Redskins vs. Giants: After seeing each other Week 3, the Redskins will host the Giants in Week 12 action.
- Redskins vs. Cowboys: These are always great. In a Monday Night Football matchup at FedExField, the Redskins and Cowboys will square off in front of a national audience. The last time the Redskins hosted their archenemies at FedExField in front of a national crowd, they won the NFC East title. And the last time these two faced off on Monday Night football, the Redskins earned an overtime victory.
- Redskins at Bears: The Redskins will return to Chicago for the first time since cornerback DeAngelo Hall tied a record for most interceptions in a single game (four) in a 17-14 Redskins victory.
- Redskins vs. Bills: These two Super Bowl XXVI foes will square off at FedExField for the first time since the 2007 season. This will also be an interesting, yet familiar, matchup for the defense, as the Bills' offense is expected to be led by longtime Eagles running back LeSean McCoy.
- Redskins at Eagles: For the second consecutive season, these two will meet on Saturday of Week 16.
- Redskins at Cowboys: The Redskins close out their season at Cowboys Stadium.
.
.
.