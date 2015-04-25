Todd Gurley Still Believes He Can 'Be That Guy' In NFL

"The timetable is six to nine months," Gurley said at the combine in February. "I got hurt in November, so I'm not really giving no timetable. I'm just trying to get back safe, but as quick as possible."

Late in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs' 34-7 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 15th, Gurley suffered a torn ACL that ended his season. Due to a four-game suspension earlier in the year, Gurley's season came to an end after just six games, 123 carries, 911 yards and nine touchdowns.

After beginning the season as one of the nation's leading Heisman Trophy candidates, he finished the year beaten, battered and bruised, and with his NFL future in question.

While other players prepared their bodies for all the tests and drills that the combine has to offer, Gurley said he spent his time rehabbing his body and training his mind.

"Just going in there, meeting with them, doing the interviews, having that first impression and just showing them my football intelligence off the field," Gurley said when asked about his approach to the combine. "Right now it's just letting them know me as a person and just showing them what I can do on the field with my brain."

When on the field, Gurley has fisplayed the explosiveness and toughness that teams undoubtedly crave in a workhorse running back. In 20 career games for the Bulldogs over three seasons, the 6-foot-1, 236-pound back rushed for 3,285 yards on 510 carries (6.4 yards per carry) with 36 touchdowns.

On his NFL.com and ESPN draft profiles, Gurley's durability is listed as his biggest question mark. After also missing three games in 2013 with an ankle injury, there are "questions about whether he'll return back to his play speed," NFL.com writes.