Toney plans to make the most of his expanded role

The sack was one of just five plays Toney was on the field against the Seahawks, but it was a great moment for the young player. Plays like that are what has impressed head coach Ron Rivera and gotten his attention.

"I see a little explosive quickness off the edge," Rivera said. "He's got a little bit of a natural slither to him in terms of his movement skills. And he's a guy that if he can get into a rhythm, especially for a young guy, he could help make an impact."

A positive impact from Toney would be a welcome sight against the Eagles, who not only boast the league's most productive rushing attack but are also one of the best in terms of protecting their quarterback. They've only given up 26 sacks, which is good enough for sixth in the NFL.

It's certainly not an ideal situation to carry more responsibilities, with many of his fellow defensive linemen unavailable and a playoff berth in the balance, but that's the situation Toney has been dealt. It should be a positive, though, that just his previous opportunities, Toney will make the best of it.