Top 10 Quotes | A closer look at Heinicke's strides

Taylor Heinicke on the trust he has for Adam Humphries: "He's a veteran player and he's seen it all and he's a really good receiver. So I have a lot of confidence in him and we kind of put him on some routes where he can kind of do his own thing and get open. With a guy like that, he's really shifty, he's fast and he understands defenses, so he kind of finds that soft spot. I have a lot of confidence in him and he's, he's proven throughout the whole year that he can get the job done. He's a good player for us and we'll continue to try and target him."

Ken Zampese on Heinicke's strength with play-action:

"Well, there's a lot of things that go into that. You wanna be sit there in a pass pass game, we've got guys that deserve the ball as well. Being balanced in how you go about that, it really poses a threat to the defense when you can do both effectively. He's a good play action player because he can see the field very well. And it also opens up the rush lanes for him in the protection when he needs to take off and go. It's a big threat to the defense that way because he can run like crazy, but he also throws the ball down the field pretty good. So it plays into our hands that way. We've got some guys we really want to get the football too, running wise and we wanna let our o-line eat a little bit and lean on people. That's always good to help against the pass rushers that we're seeing."