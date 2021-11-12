Top 10 Quotes | Dissecting the challenges of Tampa Bay's defense

Scott Turner on Terry McLaurin:

"I think Terry has obviously done a nice job. I don't think about that as much just because I'm working on a week-to-week basis. I think that when you look at what we've done, our guys have done a pretty good job of getting him the ball. There's a bunch of opportunities where we could have done better. I think that's the case for a lot of our guys. Terry, the thing that he does is we don't judge him off of the stat sheet. We judge him off of what he does on a play-by-play basis and what is his job and the separation he's getting. He's done a really good job of focusing on that and understanding that control the controllables. Him doing that I think has led to the success that he's had. Because there's a lot of guys that I've seen that have been in that situation. There are stretches where the ball doesn't necessarily go your way and they let that affect them. And then all of a sudden, the ball does come your way and you're not doing what you're supposed to do and it doesn't work out. Terry's been reliable really every play. Nobody's perfect but he does an outstanding job of working to get better, doing what he's coached to do and then making the most out of the situations when his number is called up."